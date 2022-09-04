Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $60,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

