Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $49.43 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,059 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 43,495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $49,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,583 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

NXPI opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average is $176.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.