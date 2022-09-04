Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $53.92 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $53,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.23 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.53.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.