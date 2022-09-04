Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $54.54 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Workday worth $54,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.54 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

