Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $57.60 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $57,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,633 shares of company stock worth $54,580,396. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $243.77 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

