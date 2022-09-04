Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Corteva worth $43,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.24 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

