Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 11,581 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.37% of Essential Utilities worth $50,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

WTRG opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.