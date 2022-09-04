Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHL. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at $13,674,396.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

