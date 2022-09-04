GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $47.32 million and approximately $10,704.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 197% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00074475 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.