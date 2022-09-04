Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 132,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 552,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

