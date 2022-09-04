Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,292,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $167,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,330. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

