Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,292,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $167,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,330. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.