Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,777,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

SO opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

