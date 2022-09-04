Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

