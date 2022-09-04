Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,042 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 391.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 563,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 448,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $23,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

NYSE:DT opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

