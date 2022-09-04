Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

GBT opened at $67.80 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.