Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 51,178 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,178 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,240,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after buying an additional 1,670,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

