Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 102.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

