H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target Lowered to $46.90 at HSBC

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $52.20 to $46.90 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.98.

H World Group stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in H World Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in H World Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in H World Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

