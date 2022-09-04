Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Lowered by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 125,477 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.7 %

HAL stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,110,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,894. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

