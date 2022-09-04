Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €140.40 by Barclays

Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at €152.85 ($155.97) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.02. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

