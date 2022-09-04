Hathor Market Capitalization Hits $23.88 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and $402,691.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 911,887,280 coins and its circulating supply is 235,942,280 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.