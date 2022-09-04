Head to Head Comparison: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Venus Acquisition and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.50% Synchronoss Technologies -1.32% 29.02% 5.73%

Volatility and Risk

Venus Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Synchronoss Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $280.61 million 0.49 -$22.94 million ($0.14) -11.07

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Venus Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. It also streamlines the activation of new services and devices. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

