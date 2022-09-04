Head-To-Head Contrast: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) & Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Citizens alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 16.70% 10.94% 0.62% Allegiance Bancshares 28.90% 9.86% 1.09%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Citizens pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Citizens and Allegiance Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $50.70 million 1.90 $7.49 million $1.47 11.70 Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.21 $81.55 million $3.70 11.39

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Allegiance Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and Allegiance Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Citizens on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Madison, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About Allegiance Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.