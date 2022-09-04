Head to Head Contrast: Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Science 37 and Data Knights Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 584.93%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

58.6% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Science 37 has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 -56.12% -87.95% -52.86% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and Data Knights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million 2.85 -$94.33 million ($3.53) -0.41 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A

Data Knights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science 37.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and biotech companies. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

