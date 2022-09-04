HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $109.24.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.