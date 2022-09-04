Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,409 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,119. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

