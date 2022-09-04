Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 183,000 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

