Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of European Wax Center worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 473.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500,325 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $17,356,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $8,915,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,638. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -660.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.57.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

