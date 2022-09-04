Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,803 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 176,239 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.05. 14,604,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,517,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

