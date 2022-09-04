Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Shoe Carnival worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 280,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,863. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.