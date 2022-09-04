Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Dixie Group worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 39,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Dixie Group Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

