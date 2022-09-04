Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 319,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,662,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

