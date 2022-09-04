Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,092. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day moving average is $241.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.