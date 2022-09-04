Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 541,095 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 541,095 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 242,818 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $7,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 177,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

