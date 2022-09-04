Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,821 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. 5,744,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,747,017. The stock has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

