Holo (HOT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Holo (HOT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Holo has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $359.22 million and $11.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031842 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00040962 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holo.host.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

