Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.89. 2,748,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

