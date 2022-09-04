Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 0.2 %

HOFT opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

