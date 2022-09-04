Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:HOV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. The firm had revenue of $702.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.