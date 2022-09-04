Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HOV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 373.51%. The firm had revenue of $702.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

