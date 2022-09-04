Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

INTC stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

