Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $550,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.7% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,865,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 171,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

