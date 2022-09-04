Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 333.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 429.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

