Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

