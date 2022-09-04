Hummingbird Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,226.00 (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Hummingbird Finance has a total market capitalization of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

About Hummingbird Finance

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

