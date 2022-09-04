Hydro Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $309,842.10 and $5,866.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
