HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

HyperCash (HC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $198,354.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.23 or 1.00006683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00236918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00153813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00244744 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00055953 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004213 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

