ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 3,601,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,238. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.