ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.