ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 3,128,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

