ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.05. 720,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.